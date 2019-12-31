Nevada looks to extend streak vs CSU

Colorado State (9-6, 0-2) vs. Nevada (8-5, 1-0) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada…

Colorado State (9-6, 0-2) vs. Nevada (8-5, 1-0)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Colorado State. In its last seven wins against the Rams, Nevada has won by an average of 15 points. Colorado State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 6, 2016, a 76-67 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Colorado State has relied heavily on its freshmen. Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens, David Roddy and Kris Martin have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Rams points over the team’s last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Stevens has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. Stevens has accounted for 14 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Wolf Pack are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 3-5 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Rams are 6-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 3-6 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rams have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolf Pack. Nevada has 35 assists on 67 field goals (52.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Colorado State has assists on 60 of 87 field goals (69 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among MWC teams.

