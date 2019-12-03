Nelson fills stat line to lead American past UMBC 85-61

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson scored 17 points, snatched a career-high eight steals and distributed seven assists and American…

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson scored 17 points, snatched a career-high eight steals and distributed seven assists and American beat UMBC 85-61 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Boonyasith had 12 points and six assists and Stacy Beckton Jr. added 10 points for the Eagles.

K.J. Jackson had 19 points for the Retrievers and L.J. Owens and Daniel Akin each scored 10.

The Eagles (3-4) now have won three of their last five contests after starting the season with consecutive defeats.

UMBC has lost four of its last five after starting the season with four straight wins.

American plays George Mason on the road on Saturday. UMBC faces St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.