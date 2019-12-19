Nelson, American host Stony Brook

Stony Brook (7-6) vs. American (4-5) Bender Arena, Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on…

Stony Brook (7-6) vs. American (4-5)

Bender Arena, Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Elijah Olaniyi and Stony Brook will go up against Sa’eed Nelson and American. The junior Olaniyi has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. S. Nelson, a senior, is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: American’s S. Nelson, Jacob Boonyasith and Mark Gasperini have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: S. Nelson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Stony Brook has lost its last four road games, scoring 61.5 points, while allowing 71 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Seawolves. American has 42 assists on 74 field goals (56.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Stony Brook has assists on 29 of 68 field goals (42.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Stony Brook defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.8 percent, the 23rd-best mark in the country. American has allowed opponents to shoot 45.8 percent from the field through nine games (ranked 292nd).

