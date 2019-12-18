NC State looks to knock off No. 12 Auburn

North Carolina State (8-2) vs. No. 12 Auburn (9-0) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

North Carolina State (8-2) vs. No. 12 Auburn (9-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Auburn looks to give North Carolina State its 10th straight loss against ranked opponents. North Carolina State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Auburn Tigers 78-71 on Dec. 19, 2018. Auburn remains No. 12 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Saint Louis last week.

STEPPING UP: Auburn’s Samir Doughty has averaged 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while Isaac Okoro has put up 13.6 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Wolfpack, C.J. Bryce has averaged 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while Markell Johnson has put up 11.7 points and 5.6 assists.CLUTCH C.J.: Bryce has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Wolfpack are 2-2 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92.8 points while giving up 71.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 24.6 free throws per game and 29.3 per game over their last three games.

