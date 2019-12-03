NC Central takes on Georgia

NC Central (2-6) vs. Georgia (5-2) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts NC Central…

NC Central (2-6) vs. Georgia (5-2)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts NC Central in a non-conference matchup. NC Central fell 77-59 at Wofford on Monday. Georgia is coming off an 80-77 win over Chaminade on Wednesday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: NC Central has been fueled by senior leadership while Georgia has relied on freshmen this year. For the Eagles, seniors Jibri Blount, Randy Miller Jr., Jordan Perkins, Ty Graves and Kobby Ayetey have collectively accounted for 76 percent of the team’s scoring, including 104 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Anthony Edwards, Rayshaun Hammonds and Sahvir Wheeler have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Georgia’s scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: NC Central is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 64.

TWO STREAKS: NC Central has dropped its last six road games, scoring 56 points and allowing 74.2 points during those contests. Georgia has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 75.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is rated 11th overall by scoring 84.9 points per game this season. NC Central has only averaged 59.6 points per game, which ranks 244th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.