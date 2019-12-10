NC Central squares off against Christendom College

Christendom College vs. NC Central (2-8) McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The NC Central…

Christendom College vs. NC Central (2-8)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NC Central Eagles will be taking on the Crusaders of Christendom College. NC Central lost 58-53 to Charleston Southern in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jibri Blount has averaged 15.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals this year for NC Central. Complementing Blount is Jordan Perkins, who is averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 assists per game.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: NC Central put up 110 and came away with a 59-point win over Christendom College when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: NC Central went 2-10 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last year. The Eagles scored 64.7 points per matchup in those 12 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.