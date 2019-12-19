MVSU visits Santa Clara

Mississippi Valley State (1-10) vs. Santa Clara (11-2) Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa…

Mississippi Valley State (1-10) vs. Santa Clara (11-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays host to Mississippi Valley State in a non-conference matchup. Mississippi Valley State fell short in a 92-50 game at Wright State on Tuesday. Santa Clara is coming off an 89-84 win at home against San Jose State on Wednesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Mississippi Valley State’s Michael Green, Caleb Hunter and Quinton Alston have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 32.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Santa Clara is a perfect 11-0 when at least two of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than two Broncos players score in double-figures.

FLOOR SPACING: Mississippi Valley State’s Hunter has attempted 101 3-pointers and connected on 20.8 percent of them, and is 11 of 48 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 79.6 possessions per game.

