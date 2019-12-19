Murkey, Denver host Wyoming

Wyoming (3-9) vs. Denver (4-9) Magness Arena, Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display…

Wyoming (3-9) vs. Denver (4-9)

Magness Arena, Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Hunter Maldonado and Wyoming will face Ade Murkey and Denver. The junior Maldonado has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Murkey, a senior, is averaging 20 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Denver’s Murkey has averaged 14.8 points and five rebounds while Jase Townsend has put up 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Cowboys, Maldonado has averaged 17.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while Hunter Thompson has put up 9.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Maldonado has directly created 49 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Cowboys are 0-7 when they allow at least 64 points and 3-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 64. The Pioneers are 0-9 when allowing 66 or more points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cowboys. Denver has an assist on 34 of 78 field goals (43.6 percent) over its past three contests while Wyoming has assists on 30 of 69 field goals (43.5 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Denver’s offense has turned the ball over 15.3 times per game this year, but is averaging 19 turnovers over its last five games.

