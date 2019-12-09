Murkey, Denver host NMSU

New Mexico State (5-5) vs. Denver (4-6) Magness Arena, Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will…

New Mexico State (5-5) vs. Denver (4-6)

Magness Arena, Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Trevelin Queen and New Mexico State will face Ade Murkey and Denver. Queen has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.8 over his last five games. Murkey is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jase Townsend has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Denver is 0-6 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK SCORING: Denver has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.7 percent, ranking the Aggies 28th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Denver stands at just 19.1 percent (ranked 329th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.