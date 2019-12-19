Mooney, ND host Indiana

Indiana (10-1) vs. Notre Dame (8-3) Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be…

Indiana (10-1) vs. Notre Dame (8-3)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana will go up against John Mooney and Notre Dame. The freshman Jackson-Davis is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Mooney, a senior, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOONEY: Mooney has connected on 31.4 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 56.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Notre Dame is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Fighting Irish are 2-3 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Irish have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hoosiers. Notre Dame has an assist on 64 of 88 field goals (72.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Indiana has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has committed a turnover on just 13.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the third-best rate among all Division I teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 9.7 times per game this season.

