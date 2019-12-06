Montana tops North Dakota 77-70

The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett and Kendal Manuel scored 20 points apiece as Montana defeated North Dakota 77-70 on Friday night.

Timmy Falls had 15 points for Montana (4-5).

Marlon Stewart had 19 points and eight assists for the Fighting Hawks (4-6). Filip Rebraca added 14 points and 12 rebounds. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 13 points.

Montana faces Oregon on the road next Wednesday. North Dakota faces Eastern Washington on the road on Sunday.

