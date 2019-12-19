Mizzou hosts Illinois

Illinois (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-4) Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois and Missouri both look…

Illinois (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-4)

Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois and Missouri both look to put winning streaks together . Each program won at home this past weekend. Missouri earned a 64-48 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday, while Illinois won 69-55 over Old Dominion on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Missouri’s Dru Smith has averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Mark Smith has put up 12.9 points and five rebounds. For the Fighting Illini, Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds while Andres Feliz has put up 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 4 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.9 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Missouri’s M. Smith has attempted 66 3-pointers and connected on 40.9 percent of them, and is 9 of 20 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Fighting Illini. Missouri has 34 assists on 66 field goals (51.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Illinois has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense has scored 81.4 points per game, the 22nd-highest figure in Division I. Missouri has only averaged 66.2 points per game, which ranks 229th nationally.

