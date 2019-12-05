Miami pays visit to Evansville

Miami (4-4) vs. Evansville (6-3) Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays Evansville in a…

Miami (4-4) vs. Evansville (6-3)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays Evansville in a non-conference matchup. Evansville knocked off Western Illinois by four points on Wednesday, while Miami came up short in a 76-54 game to Northern Kentucky on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s Nike Sibande, Dalonte Brown and Bam Bowman have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all RedHawks points over the last five games.SOLID SIBANDE: Sibande has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Purple Aces have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the RedHawks. Evansville has 50 assists on 90 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three contests while Miami has assists on 24 of 68 field goals (35.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville is rated first among MVC teams with an average of 78.3 points per game. The Purple Aces have averaged 82.6 points per game over their last five games.

