Miami goes up against Wilberforce

Wilberforce vs. Miami (6-6) John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Miami RedHawks will…

Wilberforce vs. Miami (6-6)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami RedHawks will be taking on the Bulldogs of NAIA member Wilberforce. Miami is coming off a 71-55 win at home over Bradley in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Nike Sibande has averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the RedHawks, while Dalonte Brown has accounted for 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JONES: Isaiah Jones has connected on 87.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 42.9 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST TIME: Miami scored 88 points and prevailed by 31 over Wilberforce when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The RedHawks put up 73.9 points per contest in those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.