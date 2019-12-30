Miami, Clemson seek first conference win

Miami (8-3, 0-1) vs. Clemson (6-6, 0-2) Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami takes…

Miami (8-3, 0-1) vs. Clemson (6-6, 0-2)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami takes on Clemson as both teams look for its first ACC win of the season. Miami won easily 91-60 over Coppin State on Dec. 12. Clemson lost 54-45 to Yale on Dec. 22.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kameron McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Hurricanes points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: McGusty has connected on 35.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Clemson is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 61.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hurricanes. Clemson has 27 assists on 54 field goals (50 percent) over its past three contests while Miami has assists on 41 of 87 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has committed a turnover on just 15.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best rate among all Division I teams. The Hurricanes have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.