Md-Eastern Shore beats Clarks Summit for first win of season

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Canaan Bartley and reserves Ty Gibson and freshman Da’Shawn Phillip all scored 12 points and Maryland-Eastern Shore picked up its first win of the year by beating Division III-member Clarks Summit 85-39 on Sunday.

Phillip had a career-best six steals for the Hawks (1-9), who had 26 steals on the day. Bartley and Gibson both had three each.

Maryland-Eastern Shore shot 55% from the floor and 29% from behind the 3-point arc (8 of 28). Clarks Summit shot 43% overall but took 27 fewer shots.

Marcus Dixon paced the Defenders with 11 points.

