McNeese St. squares off against Paul Quinn

Paul Quinn vs. McNeese State (4-6)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys will be taking on the Tigers of NAIA school Paul Quinn. McNeese State is coming off an 82-73 home win over Kansas City in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Sha’markus Kennedy has averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks this year for McNeese State. A.J. Lawson has paired with Kennedy with 14.8 points per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mateo Eschelk has had his hand in 50 percent of all Paul Quinn field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-8 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Cowboys offense scored 66 points per contest across those nine games.

