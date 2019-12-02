McIntosh, Sheffield II lift Elon over Kennesaw State 70-46

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Hunter McIntosh scored 19 points as Elon easily defeated Kennesaw State 70-46 on Monday night. McIntosh…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Hunter McIntosh scored 19 points as Elon easily defeated Kennesaw State 70-46 on Monday night.

McIntosh was 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. Marcus Sheffield II added 18 points for the Phoenix, while Hunter Woods chipped in 15.

Simon Wright had five assists for Elon (3-6), which broke its six-game losing streak.

Terrell Burden had 15 points for the Owls, who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Danny Lewis added 10 points. Armani Harris had seven rebounds.

Elon takes on High Point on the road on Thursday. Kennesaw State looks for its first win of the season against UNC Greensboro on the road on Wednesday.

