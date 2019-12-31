Maine hopes to end skid vs Columbia

Columbia (4-10) vs. Maine (3-10) Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine looks to end…

Columbia (4-10) vs. Maine (3-10)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on Columbia. Columbia fell 67-66 at home to Albany on Monday. Maine lost 91-51 on the road to Hawaii on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Maine’s Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Black Bears scoring this season, though their output has dropped to 37 percent over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Mike Smith has had his hand in 46 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Black Bears are 0-8 when they allow at least 67 points and 3-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 67. The Lions are 0-9 when allowing 65 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Columbia has lost its last eight road games, scoring 62.1 points, while allowing 75.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Lions have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.

