Lyle, NM visit Wyoming

New Mexico (8-2, 1-0) vs. Wyoming (3-6, 0-1)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as JaQuan Lyle and New Mexico will go up against Hunter Maldonado and Wyoming. The senior Lyle has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Maldonado, a junior, is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wyoming’s Maldonado has averaged 16 points and 5.9 rebounds while Jake Hendricks has put up 8.9 points and five rebounds. For the Lobos, Lyle has averaged 18.2 points, five rebounds and 4.4 assists while Carlton Bragg Jr. has put up 12.4 points and 9.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. Maldonado has accounted for 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: New Mexico is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 73.1 percent of its free throws. The Lobos are 1-2 when they shoot below 73.1 percent from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lobos have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Wyoming has 33 assists on 60 field goals (55 percent) over its past three contests while New Mexico has assists on 47 of 73 field goals (64.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted more free throws per game than any other MWC team. The Lobos have averaged 25.4 free throws per game.

