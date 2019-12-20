Lyle, NM host HBU

Houston Baptist (0-9) vs. New Mexico (11-2) Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Houston Baptist (0-9) vs. New Mexico (11-2)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ian DuBose and Houston Baptist will battle JaQuan Lyle and New Mexico. The junior DuBose has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Lyle, a senior, is averaging 19.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Mexico’s Lyle has averaged 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Carlton Bragg Jr. has put up 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds. For the Huskies, DuBose has averaged 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 16.2 points.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 29.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: New Mexico is a perfect 10-0 when the team makes at least 73.1 percent of its free throws. The Lobos are 1-2 when they shoot below 73.1 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Houston Baptist has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 73.4 points and allowing 98.4 points during those contests. New Mexico has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 85.5 points while giving up 71.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist is ranked second in Division I with an average of 79.1 possessions per game.

