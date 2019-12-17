LSU puts streak on line vs ETSU

East Tennessee State (9-2) vs. LSU (7-2) Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Tennessee State (9-2) vs. LSU (7-2)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces East Tennessee State. East Tennessee State easily beat Milligan by 56 on Sunday. LSU is coming off a 109-59 win over Northwestern State on Dec. 8.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: LSU’s Emmitt Williams has averaged 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while Skylar Mays has put up 16 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals. For the Buccaneers, Bo Hodges has averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while Tray Boyd III has put up 14.6 points.BRILLIANT BO: Hodges has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 65.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they turn the ball over 15 times or fewer and 2-2 when they exceed 15 turnovers. The Buccaneers are 7-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 2-2 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: LSU has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 60.8.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked sixth among all Division I teams with an average of 85.3 points per game. The Tigers have averaged 92 per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.