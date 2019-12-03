Loyola squares up against Delaware St.

Loyola (Md.) (4-4) vs. Delaware State (1-8) Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) visits…

Loyola (Md.) (4-4) vs. Delaware State (1-8)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) visits Delaware State in a non-conference matchup. Loyola (Md.) won 77-65 over Binghamton on Sunday. Delaware State lost 92-77 to Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Delaware State’s John Crosby has averaged 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while Ameer Bennett has put up 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Greyhounds, Andrew Kostecka has averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Cam Spencer has put up 9.1 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kostecka has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Loyola (Md.) field goals over the last five games. Kostecka has 37 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Greyhounds have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hornets. Delaware State has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 54 of 80 field goals (67.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is rated second in the MEAC with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.

