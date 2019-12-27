Loyola puts streak on line vs VCU

Loyola (Md.) (7-4) vs. VCU (9-3) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) looks…

Loyola (Md.) (7-4) vs. VCU (9-3)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against VCU. Loyola (Md.) is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. VCU lost 73-63 on the road to Wichita State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Santos-Silva, Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike’L Simms have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 74 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Andrew Kostecka has connected on 35.8 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: VCU has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 59.9.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Greyhounds have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. VCU has an assist on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 50 of 76 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.7 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

