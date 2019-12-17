Loyola-Chicago puts streak on line vs Vandy

Loyola of Chicago (7-4) vs. Vanderbilt (6-3) Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of…

Loyola of Chicago (7-4) vs. Vanderbilt (6-3)

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it takes on Vanderbilt. Loyola of Chicago is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Vanderbilt lost 61-56 to Liberty on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Commodores scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cameron Krutwig has directly created 40 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Loyola of Chicago is a perfect 6-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-4 when fewer than three Ramblers players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Ramblers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has 34 assists on 70 field goals (48.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 50 of 77 field goals (64.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.

