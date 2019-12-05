Loyola-Chicago battles Quincy

Quincy vs. Loyola of Chicago (5-4) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola of…

Quincy vs. Loyola of Chicago (5-4)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola of Chicago Ramblers are set to battle the Hawks of Division II Quincy. Loyola of Chicago is coming off a 70-58 win over Ball State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cameron Krutwig has averaged 16.6 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 assists this year for Loyola of Chicago. Tate Hall has paired with Krutwig with 14.3 points and five rebounds per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hall has had his hand in 45 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. Hall has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago went 6-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Ramblers scored 66.8 points per matchup across those 13 contests.

