Llewellyn, Princeton host Monmouth

Monmouth (4-5) vs. Princeton (1-6) L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Monmouth (4-5) vs. Princeton (1-6)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Deion Hammond and Monmouth will take on Jaelin Llewellyn and Princeton. The junior Hammond has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Llewellyn, a sophomore, is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth’s Hammond, Ray Salnave and Mustapha Traore have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEION: Hammond has connected on 33.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 28 over his last three games. He’s also made 90.5 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Monmouth has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.8 points, while allowing 85.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Princeton has an assist on 28 of 83 field goals (33.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Monmouth has assists on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton has committed a turnover on just 15.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Ivy League teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season and just 6.3 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.