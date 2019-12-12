LIU Brooklyn squares up against Rider

Long Island-Brooklyn (3-6) vs. Rider (5-2) Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn and…

Long Island-Brooklyn (3-6) vs. Rider (5-2)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn and Rider both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a big victory in their last game. Rider earned an 89-69 home win over Bucknell on Dec. 3, while Long Island-Brooklyn got an 85-72 win at Army on Saturday.

STELLAR SENIORS: Rider has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyere Marshall, Stevie Jordan, Frederick Scott, Dimencio Vaughn and Willy Nunez Jr. have combined to account for 85 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 86 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLARK: Raiquan Clark has connected on 58.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 74.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Rider is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than three Broncs players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 25.6 free throws per game.

