Lipscomb faces tough test vs No. 8 Auburn

Lipscomb (5-7) vs. No. 8 Auburn (11-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Auburn presents a tough challenge for Lipscomb. Lipscomb has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Auburn is looking to extend its current 11-game winning streak.

SQUAD LEADERS: Auburn’s Samir Doughty has averaged 16.9 points while Austin Wiley has put up 10.9 points and 9.4 rebounds. For the Bisons, Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds while KJ Johnson has put up 15.2 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: J’Von McCormick has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Auburn field goals over the last three games. McCormick has accounted for 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Lipscomb is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK STATS: Lipscomb has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66.7 points and allowing 84.3 points during those contests. Auburn has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 68.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 25.9 free throws per game and 30.4 per game over their last five games.

