Liberty visits LSU

Liberty (14-0) vs. LSU (7-4)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces LSU in a non-conference matchup. Each team saw action last Saturday. Liberty got past Akron by 13, while LSU fell to Southern California in Los Angeles, 70-68.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Flames are led by seniors Scottie James and Caleb Homesley. James has averaged 10.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while Homesley has recorded 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been anchored by Skylar Mays and Emmitt Williams, who have combined to score 30.7 points per outing.MIGHTY MAYS: Mays has connected on 38.6 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: LSU is a sterling 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Tigers are 1-4 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

BEHIND THE ARC: Liberty’s Darius McGhee has attempted 71 3-pointers and connected on 43.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 15 over the last three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 51.6 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

