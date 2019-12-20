Home » NCAA Basketball » Lewis scores 22 to…

Lewis scores 22 to lead James Madison past Fordham 75-69

The Associated Press

December 20, 2019, 10:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Lewis had 22 points as James Madison beat Fordham 75-69 on Friday night.

Darius Banks had 19 points and six rebounds for James Madison (7-4). Julien Wooden added 9 points. Deshon Parker had seven assists for the visitors.

Fordham put up 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Erten Gazi scored a career-high 21 points for the Rams (5-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jalen Cobb added 17 points. Ty Perry had 12 points.

James Madison takes on Hofstra at home next Saturday. Fordham plays Coppin State at home next Monday.

