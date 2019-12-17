Lewis Jr., Bama visit Samford

Alabama (4-5) vs. Samford (6-6) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Alabama (4-5) vs. Samford (6-6)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kira Lewis Jr. and Alabama will take on Josh Sharkey and Samford. The sophomore Lewis has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14 over his last five games. Sharkey, a senior, is averaging 19 points and 8.8 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Samford’s Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Bulldogs scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Sharkey has directly created 48 percent of all Samford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Samford has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 57.4.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crimson Tide have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Samford has an assist on 51 of 99 field goals (51.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Alabama has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is ranked first in Division I with an average of 78.2 possessions per game.

