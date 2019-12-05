Lewis Jr., Bama host SFA

Stephen F. Austin (7-1) vs. Alabama (3-4) Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Stephen F. Austin (7-1) vs. Alabama (3-4)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kevon Harris and Stephen F. Austin will battle Kira Lewis Jr. and Alabama. The senior Harris has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games. Lewis, a sophomore, is averaging 17.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Alabama’s Lewis has averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists while John Petty Jr. has put up 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Harris has averaged 19.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 38.9 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tide have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lumberjacks. Alabama has an assist on 41 of 85 field goals (48.2 percent) across its previous three games while Stephen F. Austin has assists on 50 of 111 field goals (45 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 85.8 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks seventh among Division I teams. The Alabama defense has allowed 79.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 247th overall).

