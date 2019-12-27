Lehigh hopes to end skid vs Princeton

Lehigh (3-8) vs. Princeton (3-8) L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks…

Lehigh (3-8) vs. Princeton (3-8)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks to end its six-game losing streak as it faces Princeton. Lehigh is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. Princeton lost 87-72 loss at home against Hofstra on Dec. 19.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen, Evan Taylor and Reed Fenton have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Mountain Hawks scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cohen has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Lehigh field goals over the last five games. Cohen has accounted for 36 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountain Hawks are 0-6 when they allow 74 or more points and 3-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Tigers are 0-8 when they score 76 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 76.

COLD SPELLS: Lehigh has scored 60.2 points per game and allowed 74.8 over its six-game road losing streak. Princeton has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 67 points while giving up 73.3.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Lehigh has held opposing teams to 41 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Mountain Hawks have allowed 46.3 percent from the field over their six-game losing streak, however.

