Lawson, McNeese St. host SFA

Stephen F. Austin (9-2, 1-0) vs. McNeese State (5-6, 0-0)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kevon Harris and Stephen F. Austin will battle A.J. Lawson and McNeese State. The senior Harris has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Lawson, a junior, is averaging 19.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin’s Harris, Gavin Kensmil and John Comeaux have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Lawson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: McNeese State is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

WINNING WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes five or more 3-pointers. The Lumberjacks are 2-2 when the team hits fewer than five threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 31.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lumberjacks first among Division I teams. McNeese State has turned the ball over on 22.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cowboys 318th, nationally).

