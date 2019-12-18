Lafayette goes up against Widener

Widener vs. Lafayette (6-2) Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lafayette Leopards will be…

Widener vs. Lafayette (6-2)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lafayette Leopards will be taking on the Pride of Division III Widener. Lafayette is coming off a 62-59 win at Cornell in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, Myles Cherry and Lukas Jarrett have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Leopards points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Through eight games, Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski has connected on 44.2 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 90 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette went 2-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Leopards scored 71.5 points per contest across those 10 games.

