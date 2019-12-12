La. Tech hosts La.-Lafeyette

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-4) vs. Louisiana Tech (6-3) Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana…

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-4) vs. Louisiana Tech (6-3)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana Tech look to bounce back from losses. Louisiana-Lafayette fell short in a 77-65 game at Arizona State on Saturday. Louisiana Tech lost 71-68 to Sam Houston State on Sunday.

.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Johnson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they shoot at least 63.2 percent from the foul line and 1-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 0-4 on the year when falling short of 73.

TWO STREAKS: Louisiana-Lafayette has dropped its last three road games, scoring 63.7 points and allowing 81.3 points during those contests. Louisiana Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.5 points while giving up 53.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all CUSA teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 13 times per game this season.

