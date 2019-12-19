La. Tech goes up against Southern-New Orleans

Southern-New Orleans vs. Louisiana Tech (8-3) Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Tech…

Southern-New Orleans vs. Louisiana Tech (8-3)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are set to battle the Knights of NAIA member Southern-New Orleans. Louisiana Tech is coming off a 69-60 home win over NC Central in its most recent game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Chris Mark has had his hand in 43 percent of all Southern-New Orleans field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech went 8-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bulldogs put up 79.4 points per contest in those 11 contests.

