La.-Monroe looks for home win vs Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (6-5, 0-0) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-4, 0-0)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe looks for its seventh straight win over Arkansas-Little Rock at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The last victory for the Trojans at Louisiana-Monroe was a 70-60 win on Feb. 7, 2013.

STEPPING UP: Louisiana-Monroe’s JD Williams has averaged 16 points and six rebounds while Michael Ertel has put up 16.4 points. For the Trojans, Markquis Nowell has averaged 19.8 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists while Ruot Monyyong has put up 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Nowell has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 35 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-5 when it allows at least 67 points and 6-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Little Rock has lost its last three road games, scoring 56.3 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Trojans have averaged 10.4 offensive boards per game.

