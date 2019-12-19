Kunkel, Belmont visit Bama

Belmont (8-3) vs. Alabama (5-5) Von Braun Center, Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will…

Belmont (8-3) vs. Alabama (5-5)

Von Braun Center, Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Adam Kunkel and Belmont will battle Kira Lewis Jr. and Alabama. Kunkel has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Lewis is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Bruins have been led by sophomores Kunkel and Nick Muszynski. Kunkel has averaged 19.1 points while Muszynski has put up 15.4 points and five rebounds per game. The Crimson Tide have been led by Lewis and John Petty Jr., who have combined to score 33.3 points per contest.ACCURATE ADAM: Kunkel has connected on 45.8 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tide. Alabama has an assist on 45 of 81 field goals (55.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Belmont has assists on 61 of 103 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 82.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 18th among Division I teams. The Alabama defense has allowed 78.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 258th overall).

