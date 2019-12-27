Kostecka lifts Loyola (Md.) past Mass.-Lowell 93-81

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Kostecka had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Loyola (Md.) beat UMass Lowell 93-81 on Friday…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Kostecka had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Loyola (Md.) beat UMass Lowell 93-81 on Friday night.

Jaylin Andrews and Isaiah Hart each scored 14 points for Loyola (Md.) (8-4), which earned its fifth consecutive win. KaVaughn Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Andrews and Hart had nine points apiece in the first half as Loyola led 46-43. Kostecka added eight points.

Christian Lutete scored 24 points for the River Hawks (6-8). Obadiah Noel had 18 points and a career-high six assists, and Ron Mitchell added 13 points and six assists.

The River Hawks put together an 11-0 run to pull ahead 54-49, but Loyola answered with eight of the next 10 points.

Loyola (Md.) plays VCU on the road on Sunday. UMass Lowell plays at No. 11 Michigan on Sunday.

