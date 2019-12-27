Knight, San Jose St. host Pepperdine

Pepperdine (7-6) vs. San Jose State (3-10) Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pepperdine (7-6) vs. San Jose State (3-10)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Colbey Ross and Pepperdine will go up against Seneca Knight and San Jose State. The junior Ross has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.4 over his last five games. Knight, a sophomore, is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: San Jose State’s Knight has averaged 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while Richard Washington has put up 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Waves, Ross has averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 assists while Kessler Edwards has put up 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Ross has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last three games. Ross has 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-9 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 77.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Pepperdine is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Waves are 2-6 when opponents score more than 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Waves have averaged 20 free throws per game and 22.3 per game over their last three games.

