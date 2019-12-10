Knight, Dartmouth visit Maine

Dartmouth (5-4) vs. Maine (3-6) Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be…

Dartmouth (5-4) vs. Maine (3-6)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Chris Knight and Dartmouth will take on Andrew Fleming and Maine. The junior Knight is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games. Fleming, a senior, has scored 31 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Dartmouth’s Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Big Green scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Fleming has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 64.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Dartmouth’s Aaryn Rai has attempted 19 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 4 for 12 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth as a team has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Ivy League teams. The Big Green have averaged 11 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

