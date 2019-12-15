Knight carries William & Mary past Goucher 90-30

The Associated Press

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight had 15 points and 11 rebounds as William & Mary beat Division III Goucher 90-30 on Sunday.

Andy Van Vliet added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Tribe. Jihar Williams had 10 points for William & Mary (8-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Mehkel Harvey added 10 rebounds.

William & Mary posted a season-high 66 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Gophers’ 30 points on 22.4 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a William & Mary opponent this season. Additionally, the Tribe swatted a season-high 10 blocks.

Dwayne Morton had 10 points for the Gophers.

William & Mary faces Saint Joseph’s on the road on Thursday.

