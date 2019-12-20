Kennesaw St. squares off against Wofford

Wofford (7-5) vs. Kennesaw State (1-10) KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Kennesaw…

Wofford (7-5) vs. Kennesaw State (1-10)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Kennesaw State look to bounce back from losses. Wofford fell short in an 86-57 game at Duke on Thursday. Kennesaw State lost 83-44 to Belmont on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Kennesaw State’s Tyler Hooker, Terrell Burden and Bryson Lockley have collectively accounted for 50 percent of all Owls scoring this season, though that trio’s production has dropped to 39 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MURPHY: Storm Murphy has connected on 55.2 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 92.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Wofford is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Terriers are 0-5 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Kennesaw State has an assist on 28 of 60 field goals (46.7 percent) across its past three contests while Wofford has assists on 57 of 86 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford as a team has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams. The Terriers have averaged 13 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.