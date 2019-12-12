Kennesaw St. hopes to end skid vs Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (3-6) vs. Kennesaw State (0-8) KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State looks…

Gardner-Webb (3-6) vs. Kennesaw State (0-8)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State looks to end its eight-game losing streak as it faces Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb fell 81-77 at Wofford in its last outing. Kennesaw State lost 84-81 loss at home to Florida International in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Jose Perez is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Eric Jamison Jr. is also a big contributor, maintaining an average of 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Tyler Hooker, who is averaging 10.5 points.JUMPING FOR JOSE: Perez has connected on 20.5 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Gardner-Webb is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

COLD SPELL: Gardner-Webb has lost its last five road games, scoring 63.6 points, while allowing 75.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State gets to the line more often than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Owls have averaged 21.8 free throws per game this season and 26.7 per game over their last three games.

