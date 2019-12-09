Kennedy, McNeese St. host Kansas City

Kansas City (5-5) vs. McNeese State (3-6) H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Kansas City (5-5) vs. McNeese State (3-6)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Javan White and Kansas City will face Sha’markus Kennedy and McNeese State. White is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Kennedy has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: McNeese State’s Kennedy has averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and two blocks while Dru Kuxhausen has put up 15.8 points. For the Roos, White has averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while Brandon McKissic has put up 9.9 points.SOLID SHA’MARKUS: In nine games this season, McNeese State’s Kennedy has shot 66.3 percent.

SUCCESS AT 68: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 68 points and 0-5 when scoring 61 points or fewer.

PERFECT WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Roos are 0-5 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State is rated second among Southland teams with an average of 81.1 points per game.

