JSU battles Carver College

Carver College vs. Jacksonville State (4-8)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. Jacksonville State lost 75-53 to Tennessee in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: De’Torrion Ware has averaged 11 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Gamecocks. Jacara Cross has paired with Ware and is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 28.6 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Jacksonville State put up 101 and came away with a 40-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced off last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Gamecocks offense put up 70.7 points per matchup in those 11 games.

