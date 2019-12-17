Jones, Radford visit Miss. St.

Radford (3-6) vs. Mississippi State (7-2) Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will…

Radford (3-6) vs. Mississippi State (7-2)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Carlik Jones and Radford will face Tyson Carter and Mississippi State. Jones has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games. Carter is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Mississippi State’s Carter has averaged 17.4 points and 4.6 assists while Reggie Perry has put up 13.8 points and 9.1 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Jones has averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Travis Fields, Jr. has put up 10.7 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Mississippi State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.7 percent or less. The Bulldogs are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Radford offense has turned the ball over on 16.1 percent of its possessions, the 24th-best mark in Division I. 23.4 percent of all Mississippi State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Bulldogs are ranked 330th, nationally).

