Johnson, La.-Lafeyette host SLU

Southeastern Louisiana (2-5) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (4-3)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Ty Brewer and Southeastern Louisiana will battle Jalen Johnson and Louisiana-Lafayette. The sophomore Brewer has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Johnson, a junior, is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Johnson has averaged 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while Kobe Julien has put up 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Lions, Brewer has averaged 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds while Von Julien has put up 9.1 points and five assists.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Johnson has connected on 29 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-5 when it allows at least 73 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Southeastern Louisiana’s Pape Diop has attempted nine 3-pointers and connected on 22.2 percent of them, and is 2 for 8 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked second in the Sun Belt with an average of 75.5 possessions per game.

